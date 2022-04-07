Here's A Startup That Builds Paper From Hemp Plant To Save Cutting Trees

Many Indian states have legalized the cultivation of Cannabis Sativa and food safety authorities have finally given the nod to include hemp-based foods and beverages. However, Kolkata-based OG Hemp is revolutionizing the stationery industry by making paper from the hemp plant to save the constant cutting of trees.

The startup was born from the global challenge launched by the Paris Climate Summit to promote activities that allow products that have a reduced impact on the environment. After being enlightened with the spectrum of opportunities Hemp offers, Shailesh Ganeriwala decided that this is the industry he wanted to invest his time in. That was just the beginning, and the road to papermaking was still a long one ahead of us.

While speaking to The Logical Indian, Shailesh shares, "As every startup struggles to find its niche, our research journey took us through a lot of industry knowledge, which helped pinpoint our calling. Another big part of the puzzle was to ensure raw material genuity and availability. Equally important was the fact that we needed a solution to produce hemp pulp from scratch for application in the paper industry. In the upcoming industry of hemp-based products, the turning point for OG Hemp was when they recognized the best suitable process for application".

Primary Objective

The organization worked on the primary objective of respecting the environment. Shailesh explained, "Our mission is to offer an alternative to all the people who want to consume paper without cutting down trees. Our vision is that this solution is widely available. We don't want the alternative to paper to be digital files; we don't have to give up on paper; the current paper companies do not care about this, but we do, and we want you to consume tree-free paper that has absorbed CO2 while the hemp plant was growing".

The last client consumes fewer natural resources, saves trees, prevents water and air pollution, and helps ecosystems stay and recover from human activity by using hemp-based products. The company produces world-class hemp paper and offers a personalized experience to its customers.

Shailesh told The Logical Indian, "tarted with handmade hemp paper, moved towards semi-mechanized production and lately has been successful in manufacturing industrial grade mechanized production of hemp paper in reels form. As manufacturers, we have our line of 100% hemp paper products that include a variety of shopping bags, stationery items like diaries, notebooks, and most recently, one of our rising star products: pouches".

Only Company In The World To Offer 100% Hemp Paper Solutions

OG Hemp is the only company in the world that can currently say that they offer 100 per cent hemp paper solutions, and for this reason, they have to adapt to each of their customer's requirements and deliver a custom product. In a world that is purchasing in mass through online channels and that at the same time wants to be environmentally sustainable, companies around the globe have got in touch with them to develop pouches & mono cartons made 100% from Hemp, thus being 100per cent tree-free.

The company received the "Best Circular Change Startup & Entrepreneur Award" at Bengal Pride Awards 2021 and was also awarded the "Indian Achievers Award for Emerging Company". Moreover, the company was honoured by Entrepreneur India as the 'Dynamic Business of the year'.

