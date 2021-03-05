This EdTech Startup Is Using AI To Teach Kids From Underprivileged Background

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the traditional education model, compelling the masses to shift to digital learning.

Owing to this, most private schools situated in big cities, and even small towns, quickly shifted to online teaching methods as prolonged school shutdowns had a devastating impact on the education of children. However, joining online classes is not a feasible option for students coming from a poor or rural background as the majority of them lack access to the internet.

An ed-tech social enterprise named ConveGenius (CG) is trying to bridge this gap by using technology and educating students coming from financially weak backgrounds.

Started in Singapore in 2014 by Jairaj Bhattacharya and Shashank Pandey, it's head office is currently located in Noida.

The ed-tech enterprise has also collaborated with several state governments, including Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Uttar Pradesh, to reach more students and widen the horizon of its impact. The platform even makes use of nine vernacular languages to cater to the needs of students coming from various backgrounds. It also follows 20-plus curriculums taught across different schools around the country.

While most of the ed-tech companies are focusing on bringing digital learning to upper-class students, ConveGenius aims at enabling learning for the masses. It's learning programmes are available on the web and mobile application. The programmes are also available through bots configured on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Shashank Pandey, co-founder of ConveGenius tells The Logical Indian, "Our EdTech platform is designed in a way that more than one student can access learning from a single device so every household with even one single smartphone or a school with a few computers or tablets can access our adaptive learning programs. By now, more than one crore students are using our platform.

Most students in the government and affordable private schools are already lagging behind in the completion of their syllabus due to the pandemic. However, our model is designed in a way to support remedial learning where students can learn at their own pace. It backtracks on a student's learning progression, sometimes reaching back to foundational concepts and finds learning gaps as well. It helps students of varying abilities achieve mastery."

The platform uses scientifically designed assessments to adapt to the learning path of each student. Teachers can use real-time data insights and suggestive content to teach at the right level. At the same time, what differentiates it from other platforms is that it can be accessed both online and offline, making it available even to remote areas of the country.

In order to give individualised attention, the platform has also integrated an AI-based WhatsApp chatbot to offer personalised assessments, doubt-solving services and content recommendations for home learning. Apart from this, the EdTech enterprise uses WhatsApp instead of live lessons as a home learning model for students belonging to the government and low-fee private schools.

ConveGenius has been growing steadily since its inception. It became profitable in FY2019-20 with gross annual revenue of ₹18.4 crores. It has received funding worth ₹20 crores from investors, including Michael Susan Dell Foundation and Benori Ventures, and also others.

However, it faced multiple challenges in scaling up its operations till here. Since ConveGenius targeted students in small cities and rural areas, it was difficult to convince their parents as most of them were not educated enough to realise the value of personalised and adaptive learning. Many parents could not afford to pay for such learning programmes. In order to tackle such obstacles, ConveGenius ere partnered with the state governments and local channel partners through which they could deploy their services even in rural or remote regions.

In a conversation with The Logical Indian regarding digital learning, Shashank Pandey shares, "When the pandemic began, we came in touch with many teachers who were trying to cope up with online teaching. It made us come up with an entirely new method of teaching and present by integrating technology. Using WhatsApp-based platform enabled the majority of students to connect easily with their teachers. Most smartphone users know how to use Whatsapp for their day-to-day messaging. Even those students who don't know to operate computers/laptops or lack access to it could also continue with their learning.

Through our platform, teachers could even track their students' performance and understand which areas are they were lacking or required improvement. Moving from offline to online was surely tough, but we need to find scalable solutions to adapt to a post-pandemic world."

At present, ConveGenius is expanding its presence in the southern and eastern regions of India. The platform envisions to enable learning experiences across all remote regions of the country. For now, the WhatsApp-based ed-tech model is running in six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

Currently, more than 7 million students studying in affordable or government schools in India are using the platform for learning on WhatsApp, Android and the Web. ConveGenius plans to close the gap in educational achievement by reaching more students in the upcoming few years. The ed-tech platform envisions making adaptive learning more accessible to underprivileged children.

ConveGenius has started a nationwide campaign named EdTech for Naya Bharat (ETNB) Mission, through which we plan to bring together like-minded people who wish to work for the betterment of education in India and share resources and knowledge to implement that plan. ETNB Mission is rigorously working towards building a better tomorrow for the bottom ten crore children in India, which we know is not possible without the dedicated efforts of all stakeholders in the education sector.

"Online education has taken a heavy leap since last year. It has compelled schools, teachers, students and parents to inculcate online education in their pedagogy. But as the schools are reopening and we are moving towards a post-COVID era, it's time for a blended learning approach where the best of both worlds will be used. Overall development through classroom learning and enhanced study experiences is an important aspect of the new teaching model. By upgrading the online teaching experiences, we could cover the learning gap caused by the pandemic.

Now that the teachers have to teach two years worth of syllabus in just a year, technology can be of much use and support. Social media will play a crucial role in democratizing education in India. Because of the reach it already has, choosing it for education will only benefit society," concludes Shashank Pandey while talking with The Logical Indian.

