CEO Of Taxmantra Global, Alok Patnia Believed In His Start-Up Idea When No One Did

In 2010, Alok started Taxmantra Global, and currently he leads from the front as the Managing Director and CEO of Taxmantra Global Network Firms. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, and an alum of St. Xavier's University, Kolkata.

Before turning into an entrepreneur, he worked with KPMG and Ernst & Young. Like everyone, Alok has his fair share of interesting stories too. He had seen bad times during 2009 when a sizable portion of his stock investments got wiped out, just because he was in his hometown without access to the Internet for over 2 weeks.

"He believed in himself when no one else did."

Alok established a global tax and law firm when they all told him it was not going to work. He continued, and today Taxmantra is the preferred tax and law firm among technology companies, emerging SMEs, and new-age start-ups. Their support with CloudCFO is well-recognized and one of the unique propositions. They have set up the India-Singapore bridge to cross-leverage their resources and the platform for entrepreneurs from both countries, and aggressively do webinars on regular basis to educate the audience.

Fun Facts About Taxmantra

With offices in Bangalore, Kolkata, Dubai, and Singapore, Taxmantra Global has indeed rendered services to even more than 40 K clients worldwide. It is the leader in driving all legal and compliance services online under a common platform and allows for the completion of the regulatory compliance lifecycle. They are also active members of the NASSCOM, CII, Connect and Fintech Chamber of Singapore and work globally with start-ups and SMEs / MSMEs.

Other Work and interests

Alok has posted more than 2000 articles himself on Taxmantra.com, and he also writes on sites including YourStory.com, Moneycontrol.com as a guest blogger. Alok is an expert in direct and indirect taxation, and he is involved in analysing Impact with businesses, as well as assisting with the transition to GST.

He also conducts and participates in training workshops, grooming professionals, and Corporates PAN India, providing them with the required hand-holding on different aspects of the GST regime's implementation. He has also introduced e-learning GST qualification programs for organizations and professionals, taking this program a step further.

Now, he is working closely on innovative Fin-Tech tools & Artificial Intelligence, which will enable firms by introducing technology into normal processes to make the right decisions. TaxMantra also helps with fundraising, and it has helped many noteworthy organizations in recent times, including Niki.ai

Alok is a prominent leader in the entrepreneurial ecosystem to support start-ups and small businesses to grow their market with the requisite hand-holding and mentoring, and they regularly organise TAD (The Advantage Dialogue) Program, inviting thought leaders from various fields.