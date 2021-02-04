Adel Singh: The Growth Of Datar Security Service Group And Business Innovation

The past decade marked the boom of the Manpower & Security Service industry! Quite recently, there has been a revolutionary extension of the various services offered by this sector.



That being said, plenty of security agencies are arming their staff with the required advanced training sessions. This manpower, paired with the right technologies, can increase the efficiency of security systems today.

When we talk about excellence in Manpower & Security Services, Datar Security Service Group is a reliable name and a game-changer in the industry. Adel Singh Bhinder, CEO of the group, is the man behind bringing this established enterprise to the forefront with his customer-focused ideologies.

Where Did It Begin?

Adel Singh spent his initial years in the organization helping his father manage the business by taking care of the ground operations. Due to the consistent efforts of the Father-Son Duo, today Datar Security Service Group has become a renowned name in India with its presence in several states and regions across the country. Thanks to their well-thought-out and well-implemented ideas!

Officially, he started off as the Managing Director of the organization by leading Business Development for their Security service division. Three years down the line he proved his calibre by driving positive outcomes by bagging few major clients and adding more into the company's portfolio. In 2017, he became the Group CEO, heading both Security & Manpower Operations and Toll Management Service.

Adel's Responsibilities

Adel's responsibilities in the organization are spread far and wide, including everything in the frontline from leading Business Development, Handling Investor Relations and quite recently he talked about raising capital to expand and grow their operations all over the country and even plans to take the company global soon.

Being one of the youngest CEOs in the industry, he has chosen a young, experienced and highly skilled management to grow the company further, which has helped him implement business advancements precisely, and strategically in the midst of many challenges. These challenges have been nothing more than roadblocks as Adel himself and the company are really passionate about changing a few things in this industry.

Present Goals

Presently, Adel aims at directing major strategic shifts to transform the services of his agency from a functional orientation to being a trendsetter in business innovation. He also looks forward to integrating technicalities into the organization's present services so that DSSG can keep up to its goal of being a real global company. His ability to devise sound strategies is his greatest strength.

With the right security personnel, technology and training, DSSG offer ceaseless and exceptional security solutions along with responsive support to its clients under the able guidance of the Chairman, Col. P.S. Bhinder (Retd.)

About DSSG

Datar Security Services Group (DSSG) is a privately-held manpower and security services company that has been in the industry for more than 16 years now. Offering comprehensive security services, the company has been known for solving arduous manpower problems with innovative solutions and great determination. With over 8500 skilled manpower & security officials combined, they deliver services in over 18 locations today.

Adel: The Strategic Business Planning Expert

Having trudged a long way in the business, today, Adel is regarded as a strategic business planning expert. Though there are various tools that can teach you about strategic planning, these resources fail to guide you through the process in real-life situations.



Today, the DSSG team is involved in strategic planning as well, which is a trustworthy and big step, according to Adel. The team brainstormed various ideas and then merged them all to create goals, which were correctly achieved as each team member had a good comprehension of what he or she had to achieve.

According to Adel, a single person cannot be an expert in everything. So, it's essential to blend a different set of minds to work together to solve a problem and bring about a positive difference.