UP: Violence Erupts In Azamgarh After Village Head's Killing, Police Post Set On Fire

In the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Friday, August 14, following the killing of a village head, a mob of agitated villagers set ablaze vehicles and a police post.

Satyamev Jayate alias Pappu Ram, the village head, died of bullet injuries after he was allegedly shot six times on Friday, reported NDTV.

After committing the crime, the accused allegedly went to the village head's house and informed the family about the killing.

"Satyamev Jayate was killed by some people belonging to the same village. Two accused were named (initially) when information was given on the police helpline number. The complainants later mentioned two more names," Azamgarh DIG Subhash Chandra Dubey told The Indian Express.

According to the police, Jayate was killed by people he knew him. The accused were talking to him around 500 metres from his home when they opened fire. Golu Singh and Priyanshu are the two accused.

"The complaint is being filed and they have said two more people were allegedly involved in the murder. They (complainants) are yet to name the other two. We have formed six teams to arrest the accused. I have given instructions to the SP to arrest them withing 12 hours," DIG Dubey added.

Following the incident, a group of outraged villagers protested and resorted to violence. A number of vehicles and police post were also set on fire in the violence that ensued. According to reports, a child was also crushed to death by a vehicle in the rampage.

The situation was brought under control by a team of senior police and district officials who reached the spot. In order to control any further incidents, a heavy police force has been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to register a case under the NSA and Gangster Act against the accused.

Furthermore, the CM also announced ₹ 5 lakhs compensation for the immediate family of the village head and the child who died during the protests. In addition, he also ordered the suspension of the concerned police officials.