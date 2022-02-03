Towards Healthy Nation: UP Farmer Urges Polticians To Encourage Organic Farming

A farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Pindara area has called the nation to shift towards organic farming to protect mother nature and avoid using harmful fertilisers and pesticides.

The farmer has urged the politicians and parties to incorporate organic farming in their poll manifestoes.

Organic Farming For A Decade

Harishankar Singh Pappu has been farming for more than a decade in his Thana village and started organic farming in 2009. At present, nearly 12 acres of his land have organic growth.

He uses special solution mixtures made out of cow dung, cow urine, gram flour, and jaggery for his crop's fertility.

Need Of The Hour

"Organic farming is need of the hour and to save the mother earth from harmful effects of chemicals being used indiscriminately to get more yield. It is also not good for the health of the soil," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Speaking of its benefits, Pappu says that natural farming helps conserve indigenous cow species as their dung and urine are being used as liquid fertilisers. Besides enhancing soil fertility, it can also be used as a pesticide for crops, he said.

Trained Thousands Of Farmers

The man has guided and mentored nearly 1,000 farmers on natural farming across various parts of UP. He does not charge any farmers or youth who intends to learn from him.

Pappu says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed several times, urging people to shift towards natural ways of fertilisation, and he is following what is best for the nation.

Taking it forward, influential individuals must encourage citizens and promote chemical-free farming at their level, the farmer said.

Also Read: Poor Seating Arrangements, No Power: Bihar Students Take Exams Under Car Headlights