All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Towards Healthy Nation: UP Farmer Urges Polticians To Encourage Organic Farming

Credits: Hindustan Times, Pxhere

Rural India
The Logical Indian Crew

Towards Healthy Nation: UP Farmer Urges Polticians To Encourage Organic Farming

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  3 Feb 2022 1:31 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The farmer has urged the politicians and parties to incorporate organic farming in their poll manifestoes. The man has guided and mentored nearly 1,000 farmers on natural farming across various parts of UP.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Pindara area has called the nation to shift towards organic farming to protect mother nature and avoid using harmful fertilisers and pesticides.

The farmer has urged the politicians and parties to incorporate organic farming in their poll manifestoes.

Organic Farming For A Decade

Harishankar Singh Pappu has been farming for more than a decade in his Thana village and started organic farming in 2009. At present, nearly 12 acres of his land have organic growth.

He uses special solution mixtures made out of cow dung, cow urine, gram flour, and jaggery for his crop's fertility.

Need Of The Hour

"Organic farming is need of the hour and to save the mother earth from harmful effects of chemicals being used indiscriminately to get more yield. It is also not good for the health of the soil," Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.

Speaking of its benefits, Pappu says that natural farming helps conserve indigenous cow species as their dung and urine are being used as liquid fertilisers. Besides enhancing soil fertility, it can also be used as a pesticide for crops, he said.

Trained Thousands Of Farmers

The man has guided and mentored nearly 1,000 farmers on natural farming across various parts of UP. He does not charge any farmers or youth who intends to learn from him.

Pappu says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed several times, urging people to shift towards natural ways of fertilisation, and he is following what is best for the nation.

Taking it forward, influential individuals must encourage citizens and promote chemical-free farming at their level, the farmer said.

Also Read: Poor Seating Arrangements, No Power: Bihar Students Take Exams Under Car Headlights

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
uutar pradesh 
Farmer 
politicians 
Organic Farming 
nature 
environment 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X