Uttarakhand: 14-Year-Old Abducted, Gang-Raped By Three Men, Left Unconscious In Forest

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men in Uttarakhand's Nainital.



The three accused were known to her and lived in the same locality. Speaking to The Hindustan Times, Sub-inspector Praveen Hyanki informed the incident took place on Wednesday evening when the minor was kidnapped by the trio when she was alone at home, while her parents were out for work.

They then took her to a forest area and sexually assaulted her. The accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, and left her in the deserted place, Hyanki informed.

The incident came into light after the villagers found her lying unconscious in the jungle the next morning, and later informed the family of the victim after identifying her. Given the severe wounds she had, the minor was rushed to the nearby hospital and later referred to another centre in Haldwani.

The girl's father lodged a complaint against the accused, and the Police will soon register a case, Prateek Jain, sub-divisional magistrate of Koshya Kutoli, Nainital, said.

Also Read: "Top Court Has Never Seen Female Chief Justice Of India": AG K.K Venugopal Seeks To Improve Female Representation