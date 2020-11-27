Rural India

Uttar Pradesh: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped By Four, Left Unconscious In Field, Accused Absconding

The girl's father told the Police that all the perpetrators belonged to influential families of the village and had threatened to kill them if they reported the incident.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   27 Nov 2020 12:26 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-27T18:22:52+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: India Today

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men, in their 20s in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

The incident happened on November 19, the family lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday, the night after the condition of the minor deteriorated and she was rushed to the government hospital, The Indian Express reported.

According to the complaint, on the eve of November 19, the minor went out to dump the household garbage and was followed by two men. They dragged her to the cane field, along with two others, and sexually assaulted her.

When she did not return home up till wee hours, the family began looking for her and found her lying unconscious in the field. After the parents brought her home, the victim detailed the crime.

The girl's father told the Police that all the perpetrators belonged to influential families of the village and had threatened to kill them if they reported the incident.

But when the minor's condition started deteriorating, one of the family members approached a social activist, who took them to the local police station and filed an FIR. The Police have started conducting raids to arrest the abscondings.

