Uttar Pradesh: Man Beaten To Death For Urinating In Public, Three Held

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a group of people in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district for urinating in the open.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Suhail was urinating in front of his Uncle's house in Khairi Dikoli village of Bahraich. On seeing Suhail, the neighbours objected and the conversation ensued into a heated argument, reported The Indian Express.

The neighbours then started beating him up with sticks, leaving him seriously injured. Suhail was rushed to the hospital immediately after his family saw him lying outside the premises of the house, but he later succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The police have arrested the three accused in the case, identified as Ram Moorat, Aatmaram, Rampal, Sanehi and Manjeet.

The department has registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's Uncle, Chintaram. Search for the remaining accused is on.



