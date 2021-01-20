A headmaster and assistant teacher of a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district were suspended on Monday, January 18, after a quote allegedly defaming the Brahmins was found on the wall paintings of the school premises.

According to The Indian Express report, the incident came into light after the district Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) and the Block Education (BEO) Officer Brijesh Singh, inaugurated a smart class the previous day. The quote was seen in the photographs of the event.

The district administration removed the quote within hours after it came to their notice.

The BSA suspended headmaster Anil Kumar Rahul, who is from Dalit community, and assistant teacher Qadir Khan. An inquiry into the case is pending.

BSA official Ram Pravesh said the district administration does not know who allowed the quote to be written on the school wall. "Things like this should never be done in a school by anyone as these things affect students. This particular school has both primary and junior high school classes," he added.

After the images went viral, various Brahmin organisations demanded action against the two administrative officials, for negligence and gave a memorandum.

An organisation called the Sarv Brahmin Mahamandal even wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding legal action against the BSA and the BEO, accusing them of expressing 'happiness' on seeing the quote.

District Magistrate Annavi Dineshkumar said an FIR could be registered after the inquiry report is submitted.

Also Read: Tandav Controversy: States Warn Of Legal Action, Creators Of Web Series Apologise, Agree To Changes

