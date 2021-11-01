UP: Musahar Dalit Community Pressured To Vacate, Shift Houses; Civic Body Claims Illegal Inhabitation

Musahars, a sub-caste of the Dalit community in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, were forced to vacate and shift to another location, by the local administration, for building a residential school in the area.

More than a dozen families residing in the Karsada village have alleged that the administration was pressuring them to vacate their places to build the Atal residential school for the children of daily wage labourers.

Neary 13 families of the community have been living in the shanties on the outskirts of the village for more than 16 years.

According to the Hindustan Times report, six houses have been demolished, and the civic body removed power connections on Friday, October 29.

Prior Notice Provided

In response, the district administration claimed they had provided prior notice to the people regarding the construction.

Speaking to the media, Rajesh Kumar of Musahar Basti said that revenue officials had visited the shanty a month ago, and told them to shift a km away from the area.

When they asked for alternate accommodation, the administration said it would take time. They would be given houses after they shifted, they assured. However, the residents said they would shift after the accommodation was provided, along with portable electricity and water connections.

Baldev Kumar was one of the members whose house was demolished by the team. Now the family has no roof, which is a cause of concern as the winter season approaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

People Residing Illegally

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said most people staying illegally occupied about one acre of handloom department land. The families had no ownership records upon asking. Instead, some of them were showing land documents of other people, Sharma added.

Besides, the families had also captured the 11 acres of the area meant for PWD work. The community members beat up the PWD workers earlier, he added.

He said the 13 families had been allotted a lease on the barren land nearby, and 3-4 had already shifted. The administration has also provided vehicles for convenience, he added.

