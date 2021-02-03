Rural India

UP Farmer Dumps 10 Quintals Of Cauliflower On Road After Traders Offer ₹1 Per Kg

"There are six people in my family, my 60-year-old mother, younger brother, wife and two children. The loss has put us on the edge of starvation," the farmer said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   3 Feb 2021 9:12 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-03T17:17:23+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
UP Farmer Dumps 10 Quintals Of Cauliflower On Road After Traders Offer ₹1 Per Kg

Credits: TimesOfIndia 

A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit threw his entire cauliflower produce weighing 10 quintals on the road after the traders offered ₹1 per kilogram for his crop.

A resident of Jahanabad, Mohammad Saleem was offered the trivial price by the licensed traders on the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) campus in Pilibhit. The amount was equal to the transportation cost he bore for bringing his produce to the campus, Times of India reported.

Speaking to the media, Saleem said that he spent around ₹8,000 on seeds, cultivation, irrigation, fertilizers etc. In addition, the harvesting and transportation cost him ₹4,000.

The cauliflower's retail price was ₹12 to ₹14 per kg, and he expected ₹8 for his produce. "When I was offered ₹1, I had no option but to throw away all my produce to save the transportation cost to bring it back home," the media quoted Saleem as saying.

When questioned about how he would bore the expenses for the next produce, Saleem said he was bound to seek private loans at higher interest rates, as commercial banks have not been extending the credit facility to farmers.

"The loss has put my family, comprising a 60-year-old mother, younger brother, wife and two children on the edge of starvation. My brother and I will now have to work as manual labour somewhere to feed our family," he said.

Responding to the incident, the APMC Secretary Vigil Balyan said that they cannot regulate the procurement of vegetables, as they were not covered under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) policy of the government.

"The volume of supply normally governs the prices of vegetables although the traders intended to earn a major part of the profit," he added.

Also Read: Kappan Seeks Interim Bail For Five Days To See His 91-Yr-Old Ailing Mother

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian