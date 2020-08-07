UNESCO Recognises Two Odisha Villages as 'Tsunami Ready'

Odisha has become the first state in the country to get two of its coastal villages recognised as "Tsunami Ready" by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) after taking into account their overall preparedness to face the calamity.

Additional Chief Secretary PK Jena, on Thursday, August 6 said that Venkatraipur (Boxipalli) village of Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district and Noliasahi village of Ersama block in Jagatsinghpur district are the two villages that have earned the recognition.

With this feat, Odisha became the first state in the country to have such villages and the country the first in the Indian Ocean region to achieve the honour from the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO.

Jena, who is also the managing director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority, will receive the certificate from UNESCO and stated that the recognition would make the state a role model while implementing measures to tackle tsunami.

He further added that the award would also motivate the state government to turn other 326 villages and urban local bodies tsunami ready in one year's time.

Reportedly, the certificate of recognition will be handed over to the communities of Venkatraipur and Noliasahi in a virtual event scheduled to be held on August 7.

The Indian Ocean Tsunami Ready Programme of IOC-UNESCO is a community performance-based programme that facilitates tsunami preparedness as an active collaboration of the community, community leaders, and national and local emergency management agencies, an official release issued by the state government read.

"#Odisha has added another feather to its cap in #DisasterPreparedness with Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of @UNESCO recognising Venkatraipur in @Ganjam_Admin & Noliasahi in @CollectorJspur as Tsunami ready communities, becoming the first state to achieve this feat," tweeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

"The communities were recognised by ensuring strong end-to-end early warning and mitigation system with focus on community awareness and preparedness. Tsunami Ready programme aims at minimising loss of life and property by following best practices during tsunami," he added.

