Rural India

Telangana: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting, Impregnating Daughter

The accused had been sexually assaulting his daughter for several years, after his wife's death.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   11 Nov 2020 11:27 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Telangana: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting, Impregnating Daughter

Representational Image 

A 38-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and impregnating his daughter in Telangana.

The District Court at Lal Bahadur Nagar on Tuesday sentenced the accused under life imprisonment and also imposed a penalty of ₹10,000.

According to The New Indian Express report, the accused was arrested in 2016 for his wife's murder but was later given bail due to the lack of evidence. After his wife's death, he was staying with his daughter at Shabad town of Rangareddi district.

A year later, in 2017, the man, in an intoxicated condition, threatened his daughter, who was then 16, with an axe and sexually assaulted her. He raped her on several occasions. The minor complained of severe stomach pain months later, after which her aunt took to the hospital, where the girl was found to be pregnant.

The Shabad Police arrested the accused after the family members filed a complaint against him. A chargesheet was also filed in the Court with all evidence. The family admitted the minor to a care home, where she delivered a girl child later.

The Court conducted a speedy trial and examined around 20 witnesses, including the girl and other family members. Verification of the DNA report was concrete evidence and played a vital role in proving the 38-year-old's guilt.

A similar incident reported from Mumbai, where a 43-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by Alibaug District Sessions Court, for sexually assaulting his daughter's friend. The accused molested her in 2012 when the girl was 6-years-old. He raped her for over eight years and used a video clip of the act to threaten her into coercion. The police recovered 19 video clips of the abuse in his mobile phone.

Also Read: Gujarat: Doctor Denied Payment, Assaulted With Iron Pipes, Hospital Owner Booked

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

