Tamil Nadu: Reporter Hacked To Death For Covering Illegal Land, Ganja Sales, Four Arrested

A 29-year-old reporter from Tamil Nadu was hacked to death on Sunday night by members of a local gang. The incident took place outside his home in Kundrathur on the outskirts of Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai.

Moses was working at a Tamil TV channel and reported extensively on the illegal sales of poramboke (waste) land and ganja in the state. He hosted a special show by the name of 'Sirappu Paarvai' on the channel, which revolved around undercover operations and exposed local criminal networks.

Moses had reported on local problems and exposed various anti-social elements who carried out illegal sales and trade. A week earlier, he had reported on ganja sales carried out by a gang in the region and had been facing threats from the group, reported The News Minute.

Few members of a local gang attacked Moses with sickles outside his home, leaving him in a pool of blood. When his father, Jesudas heard his cries, he immediately rushed to the spot. The accused fled on seeing him. His father rushed Moses to the Chromepet Government Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Local police have registered a case of murder at the Somangalam police station and four people in connection to Moses death have been arrested. All are members of a local gang. Preliminary inputs suggest that the accused attacked Moses for reporting on the criminal activities of the gang involved in illegal trade.

"My son was always vocal about the issues happening in the region. Earlier there was a problem due to land grabbing by a gang, and he went there and reported about it. From then on, we faced problems and last week he reported that the same gang was involved in ganja sales," Jesudas told the media.

He said that Moses received multiple threat calls. He reported about the calls at the police station, but they did not register the complaint in writing, and that led to this attack.

Chief reporter of Tamilan TV, Sagayaraj said that the police should have taken action and provided protection to the reporter. He has urged the state government to take necessary step for the safety of journalists. Besides, Sagyaraj has asked the government to provide an aid of Rs 25 lakh and a government job to Moses's immediate kin.

