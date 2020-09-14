School Teacher Uses Currency Notes, Colour Pencils To Teach Students In Village Near Mumbai

In an innovative and creative way of teaching, a government school teacher in a village 100 Km Northeast of Mumbai, is using currency notes and colour pencils to teach his students.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the schools moved to online classes. However, as the Baliwali village in Palgarh is in the interiors of the city and has thinly distributed network and most of the families are not financially sound to afford smartphones, online classes were not an option.

Pralhad Kathole works as an assistant teacher at the Zilla Parishad School at Baliwali. Of the 44 students in his class, only two students' parents had smartphones with internet connectivity. Yet, the school teacher did not lose hope and adopted a unique method of teaching.