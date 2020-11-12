Scholarship Scam: FIR File Against 105 In Dhanbad, Report Calls For Probe

The district administration of Jharkhand's Dhanbad has filed an FIR against 105 people, including mediators and local officials involved in the pre-matric scholarship scam.



The administration has prepared a 59-page probe report on the same, referring to the investigations conducted by The Indian Express.

In the investigation, it was found that the funds meant for poor students from minority communities were siphoned off by an alleged nexus of bank staff, school employees, government employees and middlemen.

Suspects named in the probe report include a state-level MIS operator, welfare staff, and some politicians. The administration had called various people for questioning into the matter.

The report calls for further investigation of Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the suspects and their connections. The information further added that usernames and passwords were generated without proper verification to siphon off the money.

"A large number of scholarships for fake beneficiaries have been approved through the NSP (National Scholarship Portal), which resulted in the release of huge amounts of scholarship money to the wrong people. Therefore, it is clear that the District Welfare Officer, Dhanbad district officers, principals/directors of many schools and numerous middlemen are involved," the report said.

Dhanbad is among the six districts in Jharkhand where the media found the nexus of people involved in the scholarship scam. Other districts include Ranchi, Latehar, Ramgarh, Lohardaga and Sahibganj.

Earlier this week, Bihar's Ghaya reported its first FIR against middlemen and government officials involved in the fraud. The development came days after the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, under which the scholarship is administered, sought to investigate the case that also involves schools from Punjab and Assam.



Besides, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Assam has arrested 21 people involved in the fraud and forgery, including four headmasters and a teacher.

