Making Connection Between Sal Leaves, Livelihood And Migration With People Of Odisha

The people of Sukdadihi village (block Bangriposi) of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha are Santhali tribes who mostly depend on agriculture and forest products. Many are daily wage labourers while the women collect leaves of the Sal tree, to sell at a meager ₹ 30 for 2000 leaves. The village lacks basic infrastructure like school or hospital, only adding to the challenges of the residents. Frustrated and limited by these conditions, most youngsters migrate out to big cities in search of a better life. The pandemic has closed even this option for most.

When Goonj started working here we tried to enquire about a local livelihood option. People voiced their need for a Leaf plate press machine (also known as a Dona Press machine) to provide women with an additional source of income while also mobilising the youth to participate in the production process. Even as Team Goonj reached a dona making machine for the local livelihood, we mobilised and motivated people to make a building to house the dona making unit in the village.

The intervention turned out to be a success on multiple fronts; as the villagers were selling a packet of Dona leaf plates containing 75-80 pieces at Rs 25, which was Rs5/- less than the market price. This was still three times more than their previous income. The villagers also started providing free skill training to the newcomers in the group. Soon women from nearby villages got interested and the local marketplace took notice of the village and their wonderful leaf pressing machine unit. Madhu, one of the women who make the donas says, "This is a big step for us, not only for our financial wellbeing but more importantly it will help our children stay with us, as they will now have work to do."

At Goonj our focus is on the little neglected issues and challenges of people, which can be addressed with small localised interventions that are identified and designed by the people themselves, valuing their dignity at all times.



Also Read: India Open 2022: Youngster Malvika Bansod Knocks Out Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Cruises Into Quarterfinals