Pune: Zilla Parishad Mulls Using Scrapped Buses To Set Up Mobile Anganwadis For Migratory Tribes

In a bid to provide services to migratory communities on the move, the Pune Zilla Parishad has asked the state and Pune transport bodies to donate scrapped buses or vehicles no longer in service or vehicles to set up mobile Anganwadis, reported The Indian Express.



According to Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pune ZP, the mobile Anganwadis would be used to fill the gap and provide services to the communities. These will target the migratory tribes that mostly populate the southern side of the districts.

"Being on the move continuously, their children do not get access to anganwadis. Our refurbished buses will help anganwadis come to the doorstep of such people," Prasad told the media.

He added that as per the new National Education Policy, the children will also get the first level of education in their mother tongue from these buses.

Buses are regularly scrapped by both Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) as well as Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). While these buses are auctioned off to scrap dealers, Prasad said that the transport bodies have been asked to donate the buses to the ZP instead.

Using funds received from corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes, the ZP is planning to refurbish the vehicles as mobile Anganwadis, toilets and libraries. With Anganwadis being the primary healthcare centres for pregnant women and children below school-going age, these village-level centres will provide nutritious meals and supplements to them. Currently, there are 4,500 Anganwadis in villages in Pune.

Prasad added that in the long run, the ZP aims to train and recruit women from these communities as Anganwadi workers and teachers.

Meanwhile, the ZP is also planning to convert the scrapped buses into mobile toilets and libraries. The toilets will be used during village fairs and for sugarcane harvesters.