Rural India

MP: Man Cycles 105 Km To Take Son To Class 10 Exam Centre Amid Lockdown

Shobharam, a resident of Bayadipura in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, cycled to Dhar district headquarters on Tuesday morning to ensure his son does not miss Class 10 boards supplementary exam.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   20 Aug 2020 5:54 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
MP: Man Cycles 105 Km To Take Son To Class 10 Exam Centre Amid Lockdown

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Amid no public transport due to the ongoing lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, a 38-year-old man pedalled a bicycle for 105 Km to take his son to Class 10 examination centre.

Shobharam, a resident of Bayadipura in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, cycled to Dhar district headquarters on Tuesday morning to ensure his son does not miss Class 10 boards supplementary exam.

"No means of transport, including bus, were available due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. But if I had missed this opportunity, then my son's one year would have gone waste. Therefore, I decided to take him for the examination on a bicycle," Shobharam, a labourer, told PTI on Wednesday.

"Besides, we don't have money or even a motorcycle. Nobody helps. But for improving my sons life, I brought him to Dhar for appearing in the examination on bicycle," he added.

The duo left for the examination centre - Bhoj Girls Higher Secondary School - on Sunday night and reached the centre on Tuesday.

"I left from Dhar on Sunday night itself and stayed overnight at Manawar town. I reached Mandu at 4 am on Tuesday and the exam centre at Dhar just 15 minutes before the examination was to begin," Shobhram was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Shobharam added that he will stay in Dhar till August 24 till his son's exams will get over. He has also bought food grains and essential items to cook meals.

"Though I am a labourer and not a literate, I have a dream for my son that he becomes an officer. Since there is no teacher and tuition available in the village, my son couldn't get good marks in three subjects. We came here since my son didn't want to lose the opportunity to write the exam again and pass it," he said.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Family Forced To Carry Ailing Woman To Hospital On Cot In Absence Of Paved Roads

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian