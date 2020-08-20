MP: Man Cycles 105 Km To Take Son To Class 10 Exam Centre Amid Lockdown

Amid no public transport due to the ongoing lockdown in Madhya Pradesh, a 38-year-old man pedalled a bicycle for 105 Km to take his son to Class 10 examination centre.

Shobharam, a resident of Bayadipura in Manawar tehsil of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, cycled to Dhar district headquarters on Tuesday morning to ensure his son does not miss Class 10 boards supplementary exam.

"No means of transport, including bus, were available due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. But if I had missed this opportunity, then my son's one year would have gone waste. Therefore, I decided to take him for the examination on a bicycle," Shobharam, a labourer, told PTI on Wednesday.

"Besides, we don't have money or even a motorcycle. Nobody helps. But for improving my sons life, I brought him to Dhar for appearing in the examination on bicycle," he added.

The duo left for the examination centre - Bhoj Girls Higher Secondary School - on Sunday night and reached the centre on Tuesday.

"I left from Dhar on Sunday night itself and stayed overnight at Manawar town. I reached Mandu at 4 am on Tuesday and the exam centre at Dhar just 15 minutes before the examination was to begin," Shobhram was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Shobharam added that he will stay in Dhar till August 24 till his son's exams will get over. He has also bought food grains and essential items to cook meals.

"Though I am a labourer and not a literate, I have a dream for my son that he becomes an officer. Since there is no teacher and tuition available in the village, my son couldn't get good marks in three subjects. We came here since my son didn't want to lose the opportunity to write the exam again and pass it," he said.