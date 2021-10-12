All section
Caste discrimination
MP Farmers Face Shortage Of Fertilisers, Stage Protests As Administration Turns Deaf Ear

Credits: Unsplash(Representational)

Rural India
MP Farmers Face Shortage Of Fertilisers, Stage Protests As Administration Turns Deaf Ear

Madhya Pradesh,  12 Oct 2021 11:57 AM GMT

Reportedly, the local administration has been are giving Urea instead of fertiliser Diammonium phosphate (DAP), which is required for the Rabi season. The cost of the fertilisers has also seen a 50% markup, including DAP. Poor allocation of fertilisers is also another reason for the crisis the farmers are facing.

The farmers in Madhya Pradesh are facing an acute shortage of fertilisers, which is a significant cause of concern ahead of the Rabi season.

After they realised their plight had been falling on deaf ears for days, the farmers resorted to looting, blocking roads, protesting, etc. Recently, they demonstrated in the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state, Hindustan Times reported.

In the Sabalgarh municipality of the Morena district, which is Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's constituency, the farmers looted a truck carrying fertilisers. The situation intensified after the police rushed to the spot and tried to stop them, but they were seen running away carrying the fertilisers.

Earlier on Sunday, October 10, many looted fertiliser sacks from the warehouse in Saraya village.

In Bhind district, the growers said they feel helpless and worry about their crop and its quality. Many of them blocked traffic on Monday, October 11, National Highway 719, after failing to receive fertilisers and getting themselves heard.

Poor Distribution, Increased Cost Primary Reasons For Crisis

According to the report, one of the farmers, identified as Shivcharan Yadav (65), could be seen crying on camera after not receiving the two sacks of fertiliser despite standing in a queue since 4 am.

Reportedly, the local administration has been are giving Urea instead of fertiliser Diammonium phosphate (DAP), which is required for the Rabi season.

The cost of the fertilisers has also seen a 50 per cent markup, including DAP. Poor allocation of fertilisers is also another reason for the crisis the farmers are facing.

Also Read: Child Marriages Kills 60 Girls Per Day Globally From Pregnancy, Childbirth: Report

