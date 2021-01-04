Trinamool Panchayat Leader Siphons Off MGNREGA Money To Bangladeshi Relatives

West Bengal's Murshidabad district administration has reported a case of embezzlement of government funds. The money meant for the beneficiaries (including minors) of rural employment schemes under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), was sent to Bangladeshi nationals, reported Hindustan Times.

The allegations have been raised against the deputy head of the Trinamool-run Gurapashla gram panchayat, Samsul Arfin. The area falls under Nabagram Police station area.



According to the report, Arfin created fake jobs and ATM cards for over 13 of his relatives, who are Bangladeshi nationals. The accused created fake jobs in various areas, and the money was withdrawn from banks and post offices.

A former community block development officer (BDO) of Nabagram had conducted an internal probe based on a written complaint. The probe revealed that Arfin and some gram panchayat staff were involved in the alleged fraud.

Later, the BDO filed an FIR against the accused at Nabagram PS under Sections 486 (selling goods marked with a counterfeit property mark), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Arfin later moved to the Calcutta High Court for anticipatory bail. However, the Court rejected the petition. Since then, the accused is on the run.

Speaking to the media, district spokesperson of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Apurba Sarkar, said: "The administration has the right to take legal action against Arfin, and the party will not try to shield him."

Also Read: Over 1,700 Migratory Birds Found Dead In Himachal Pradesh, States Issue Bird Flu Alert