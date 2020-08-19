Maharashtra Govt To Compensate Farmers Hit By Cyclones, Kharif Cultivators To Get Rs 8,000 Per Hectare

Maharashtra government on Monday, August 17, announced compensation for farmers in south Konkan districts whose standing crops were flattened in the rainfall associated with two cyclones in the Arabian Sea 10 months ago, reported The Indian Express.

According to the directives issued by the Maharashtra government, the compensation will be given to farmers who undertook kharif and vegetable cultivation in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. While kharif cultivators will be compensated with ₹8,000 per hectare, those cultivating fruits and vegetables will be provided with ₹18,000 per hectare, as per the directives.

Till date, a total sum of ₹8.88 crore has been disbursed. Meanwhile, the Konkan division will be responsible for the further disbursal to farmers who suffered losses last year in Thane, Palghar, Raighad and Sindhudurg.