Maharashtra Govt To Compensate Farmers Hit By Cyclones, Kharif Cultivators To Get Rs 8,000 Per Hectare

Reethu Ravi
Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.
Maharashtra government on Monday, August 17, announced compensation for farmers in south Konkan districts whose standing crops were flattened in the rainfall associated with two cyclones in the Arabian Sea 10 months ago, reported The Indian Express.
According to the directives issued by the Maharashtra government, the compensation will be given to farmers who undertook kharif and vegetable cultivation in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
While kharif cultivators will be compensated with ₹8,000 per hectare, those cultivating fruits and vegetables will be provided with ₹18,000 per hectare, as per the directives.
Till date, a total sum of ₹8.88 crore has been disbursed. Meanwhile, the Konkan division will be responsible for the further disbursal to farmers who suffered losses last year in Thane, Palghar, Raighad and Sindhudurg.
In October last year, very Severe Cyclonic Storm Kyarr had caused widespread heavy rain over Ratnagiri and other Konkan districts. Within a week's time, Cyclone Maha had formed in the same location, resulting in continued rainfall in the Konkan coast.
The cyclonic storms affected as many as 349 talukas from 34 districts. As the cyclones hit during almost harvest time, massive crop damage was reported in the area.
Meanwhile, speaking after hoisting the national flag at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai on Saturday, on the occasion of Independence Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Maharashtra government has made around 29.50 lakh farmers in the state debt-free by depositing ₹18,980 crore into their bank accounts.
"Around 29.50 lakh farmers have been made debt-free by depositing ₹18,980 crore into their bank accounts under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana," he said.
