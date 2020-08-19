Rural India

Maharashtra Govt To Compensate Farmers Hit By Cyclones, Kharif Cultivators To Get Rs 8,000 Per Hectare

According to the directives issued by the Maharashtra government, while kharif cultivators will be compensated with Rs 8,000 per hectare, those cultivating fruits and vegetables will be provided with Rs 18,000 per hectare.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   19 Aug 2020 5:50 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-19T13:13:06+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Maharashtra Govt To Compensate Farmers Hit By Cyclones, Kharif Cultivators To Get Rs 8,000 Per Hectare

Image Credits: The Times Of India

Maharashtra government on Monday, August 17, announced compensation for farmers in south Konkan districts whose standing crops were flattened in the rainfall associated with two cyclones in the Arabian Sea 10 months ago, reported The Indian Express.

According to the directives issued by the Maharashtra government, the compensation will be given to farmers who undertook kharif and vegetable cultivation in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

While kharif cultivators will be compensated with ₹8,000 per hectare, those cultivating fruits and vegetables will be provided with ₹18,000 per hectare, as per the directives.

Till date, a total sum of ₹8.88 crore has been disbursed. Meanwhile, the Konkan division will be responsible for the further disbursal to farmers who suffered losses last year in Thane, Palghar, Raighad and Sindhudurg.

In October last year, very Severe Cyclonic Storm Kyarr had caused widespread heavy rain over Ratnagiri and other Konkan districts. Within a week's time, Cyclone Maha had formed in the same location, resulting in continued rainfall in the Konkan coast.

The cyclonic storms affected as many as 349 talukas from 34 districts. As the cyclones hit during almost harvest time, massive crop damage was reported in the area.

Meanwhile, speaking after hoisting the national flag at Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai on Saturday, on the occasion of Independence Day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Maharashtra government has made around 29.50 lakh farmers in the state debt-free by depositing ₹18,980 crore into their bank accounts.

"Around 29.50 lakh farmers have been made debt-free by depositing ₹18,980 crore into their bank accounts under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana," he said.

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian