Unable To Procure Loan Documents, Kerala Fisherman Dies By Suicide

A despicable incident was reported from Kerala, where a fisherman died by suicide after he failed to secure documents from the Revenue Division Office for his loan that wasn't sanctioned. The police recovered a suicide note from the premises of his house.

The deceased, Sajeevan, was a native of Malyankara in Ernakulam district. A judicial inquiry was ordered, following which the police recovered the note.

Sought Loan From Bank

According to the NDTV report, Sajeevan sought a loan from the bank and produced the title deeds of his house as collateral. The property also included the paddy land he owned.

No Help From Concerned Departments, Officials

Unable to access the loan, he later approached the Village Office, Taluk Office and Revenue Division Officer (RDO) requesting to convert his land title under the paddy land conversion scheme. He visited the officers several times for the last one and half years., but nothing turned in his favour.

Unable to procure an amount and response from officials, the 57-year-old decided to end his life. He took the step right after attending the RDO office in Fort Kochi, the police told the media.

Outrage

Sajeevan's suicide shocked the family members, who accused the government of being indifferent to the vulnerable section of society.

The opposition parties also called out the government and alleged that the deceased had named Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his note. But the claim is yet to be verified.

Probe Ordered

Following his suicide, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan directed the land revenue joint commissioner to investigate the matter and submit the report within one week.

Red-Tapism In Govt

State Opposition leader VD Satheesan expressed his grief over the incident and alleged red-tapism in government. The minister said that the incident was one of the hundred cases pending RDO office in Fort Kochi. However, the conditions are different for flourished individuals, he said.

"The poor people own nearly 4 cents of land. They knew that their land was recorded as a field when they wanted a loan. Its procedures are very complicated, and there are several pending cases. The CM had earlier said that every file is every life. Action must be taken against them," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Satheesan said he would raise the issue in the Assembly and seek answers from the government.

