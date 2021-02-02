Karnataka: All 6273 Gram Panchayats Will Get Rooftop Solar Systems

In an attempt to cut the delay in providing services due to frequent power cuts or low electricity voltage, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department in Karnataka has decided to equip all the 6,273 gram panchayat offices across the state with rooftop solar systems.

According to The Hindu, officials privy to the development said that the offices powered by renewable solar energy would provide uninterrupted power and installing high inverter batteries would eliminate reasons for a delay in services to the people.

The publication also reported that each solar unit will be installed at a cost of ₹4-5 lakh. Any additional expenditure incurred would depend on the building structure. It would ensure digital gadgets to function seamlessly and allow timely execution of tasks. Also, any additional power generated by solar units would be connected to the grid for utilisation.

The department, headed by Minster K.S. Eshwrappa has also planned to install rooftop solar units in taluk and Zilla panchayat buildings to reduce the dependence on electricity supplied by ESCOMS.

Steps to provide drinking water supply to 23 lakh houses located in rural Karnataka in the next one year has also been undertaken under the central government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

Reports suggest that there are 91 lakh families in the rural parts of the state and out of which water supply has been provided to 25 lakh houses. The facility to the remaining 66 lakh households would be given in the next three year, the department said.

