Jharkhand Govt Passes Resolution, Gives Adivasis 'Sarna Column' In Census

Putting an end to a long deliberation, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, on Wednesday, November 11, passed a special resolution for the provision of a separate Sarna Code for tribals.

The resolution has also sought from the central government a letter to recognise Sarna religion and to include it as a separate code in the Census of 2021.

'Sarna' followers worship nature especially "Jal, Jungle, Zameen" praying to trees and hills, believing in protecting the sacred forests. These tribal groups have been fighting for a separate religious identity for several decades now.

आज झारखण्ड विधानसभा के विशेष सत्र में सरना धर्म कोड बिल को सरकार द्वारा पारित कर लिया गया.



अब इस बिल को केंद्र की मंजूरी के लिए भेजा गया, इस बिल को केंद्र की मंजूरी मिलने से अब आदिवासियों को अलग पहचान मिल पाऐगी। pic.twitter.com/C9PnyyzpSa — Rabindranath Mahato (@Rabindranathji) November 11, 2020

The need for a separate code has bee put forward amid rising conversion incidents to avail the benefit of reservation, according to The New Indian Express.



Tribal leaders across the state had been pushing for the implementation of the Sarna code in census surveys which would allow the tribals to be identified as followers of the Sarna faith.

"Sarna Code is important for the tribals and government is committed towards it," said the Chief Minister. He further added that it would stand as an example for the country.

During the discussion, CM Soren stated that there had been a severe lack of government's part to address the challenges faced by the tribals.

However, the opposition leaders alleged the Soren government of doing politics on the issue.

"I wanted to raise some technical issues related to the proposal, but I was not given time to speak in the House," said BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi.

Tribal leaders alleged that there was a separate Sarna Code from 1871 to 1951, but it was removed in 1961 under a conspiracy. They also claim that in 2011 the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes had recommended to the Centre to add Sarna code in the Census, but was not implemented.

