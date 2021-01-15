Jharkhand: Man Attempts To Rape Four-Yr-Old, Thrashed By Locals, Arrested

The Jharkhand Police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly tried to rape a four-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

The accused is identified as Ajay Turi. The incident took place on Thursday, January 14, at Ramgarh's Vikar Nagar area, which falls under Ramgarh police station.

According to the complaint registered by the minor's father, the girl was playing outside the premises of her house, when Turi, living in the neighbourhood lured the girl with toys, into his house and attempted to assault her.

The girl reached home crying and later narrated the incident to her mother. After learning about the incident, the locals caught hold of Turi and thrashed him before handing him over to the police, India Today reported.

The head of the area, Ramesh Mahto said that he came to know about the incident after the victim's father called him, following which he called the police, and subsequently, the cops arrested the accused.

The case has been registered under POCSO and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.