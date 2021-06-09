IITian Develops Device To Help Farmers Protect Crops From Animals, Thieves In Bihar

Bihar farmers will now be able to save their standing crops from the damages caused by animals, birds, and thieves. An IITian has developed a surveillance device that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor and send an alert on sighting an intruder in the field.

IIT-Kharagpur alumnus Ajit Kumar's startup has developed Farm Surveillance-Cum-Animal Scarer (FSCAS), a computerised electronic sensor device, that keeps a watch on the agricultural field using the night-vision cameras.

The algorithms run on the device day-in and day-out mapping the images of the field to detect an invader, reported The Times of India.

FSCAS can be put in key locations across the field. Since it is powered by a battery, farmers can install solar panels to charge the battery, making it cost-effective. It is also equipped with a siren to scare the animals and birds if they attempt to break in and also sends an alert message to the farmer on their mobile phone number.

"We were able to scare animals, birds and human suspects entering the farm and damaging the standing crops during our mock drills," Kumar told The Times of India.

He also stated that the prototype was used in fields and farms at Khirighat, Antichak, and other villages in Bhagalpur district's Kahalgaon subdivision and the trials reported 100 per cent efficiency.

One unit of the device consisting of a camera, solar panel, battery, and other devices cost ₹15,000. Meanwhile, the entrepreneur is also planning to add the surveillance of other aspects related to the farmlands to prevent the farmers from incurring losses.

Kumar, a resident of the Kahalgaon subdivision, belongs to the farming community. After completing his studies, he secured a high-paying job in Mumbai. Soon after, he quit his job and returned home to establish his start-up 'StepUpify Labs' to serve the community and solve their ground-level issues.

The publication also reported that Kumar trains youngsters in the village in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to upskill and make them employable.

Also Read: CJI Writes Emotional Letter After Class 5 Girl Lauds SC's COVID Intervention