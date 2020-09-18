Rural India

Hyderabad: Mistaken For Thief, Migrant Worker Beaten To Death

The worker was returning back to his place, later he lost his way and ended up in the compound of the neighbouring apartment, where the watchman Narasimha mistook him to be a thief and thrashed him

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   18 Sep 2020 6:57 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-18T13:09:11+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
A 60-year-old migrant construction worker was allegedly mistaken for a thief and beaten to death by a watchman at the construction site in Hyderabad's Bachupally area.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Laxman Maji was a construction worker from Bihar and had reached Hyderabad for work on Monday. His stay was near a construction site operated by Abhi Constructions at Pragathi Nagar along with other migrants, reported The News Minute.

Speaking to the media, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bachupally, P Jagadeeshwar informed that Maji went for nature's call around 4 am. Later he lost his way and ended up in the compound of the neighbouring apartment, where the watchman Narasimha mistook him to be a thief and thrashed him, as Maji was covered in plastic due to cold weather.

Following, other workers rushed to the spot hearing loud noises and took the man immediately to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case of murder has been registered against Narsimha and an investigation is underway. The accused is yet to be arrested. After the completion of postmortem, arrangements have been made to send the deceased's body to his native place.

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

