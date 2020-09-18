Hyderabad: Mistaken For Thief, Migrant Worker Beaten To Death

A 60-year-old migrant construction worker was allegedly mistaken for a thief and beaten to death by a watchman at the construction site in Hyderabad's Bachupally area.



According to the police, the deceased identified as Laxman Maji was a construction worker from Bihar and had reached Hyderabad for work on Monday. His stay was near a construction site operated by Abhi Constructions at Pragathi Nagar along with other migrants, reported The News Minute.

Speaking to the media, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bachupally, P Jagadeeshwar informed that Maji went for nature's call around 4 am. Later he lost his way and ended up in the compound of the neighbouring apartment, where the watchman Narasimha mistook him to be a thief and thrashed him, as Maji was covered in plastic due to cold weather.

Following, other workers rushed to the spot hearing loud noises and took the man immediately to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

A case of murder has been registered against Narsimha and an investigation is underway. The accused is yet to be arrested. After the completion of postmortem, arrangements have been made to send the deceased's body to his native place.

