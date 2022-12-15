All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hunger Issues Tackled Through Kitchen-Gardens In Rural India

Image Credits: Goonj

Rural India
From our friends atGoonj

Hunger Issues Tackled Through Kitchen-Gardens In Rural India

Goonj

Writer: Goonj

Goonj

Goonj

Goonj aims to build an equitable relationship of strength, sustenance and dignity between the cities and villages using the under-utilized urban material as a tool to trigger development with dignity, across the country.

See article by Goonj

India,  15 Dec 2022 8:11 AM GMT

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

For decades, India has struggled with malnutrition with about 30% of the population with moderate to severe food insecurity. Goonj's work with the most vulnerable rural communities is impacting their hunger, most innovatively 'by' them leading with their own ground-up wisdom-led solutions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

For decades, India has struggled with malnutrition with about 30% of the population with moderate to severe food insecurity. Goonj's work with the most vulnerable rural communities is impacting their hunger, most innovatively 'by' them leading with their own ground-up wisdom-led solutions.

Kitchen Garden In Schools: Goonj's School-To-School initiative (S2S) mobilizes and motivates school teachers, parents, and entire communities to actively participate in creating better schools and mid-day meals. They come together to create their own kitchen gardens to make the children's school mid-day meals more nutritious with more local vegetables included.

Kitchen Garden for women's well-being: In Goonj, Chuppi Todo Baithak's (Break the Silence Meetings), women get a platform to voice their menstrual challenges and come up with ideas for action. As women across rural India spoke about the connection between nutrition and menstrual health, our teams mobilized men and women from the community to create kitchen gardens as viable options for nutritious diets.

Kitchen Gardens

Women work on field to grow local crops

Covid and Kitchen Gardens: In the midst of lockdowns and loss of livelihood communities across India came to create and maintain kitchen gardens, as a source of sustenance. People got different local vegetables; they bartered their surplus produce locally, to generate income. Together with people, Goonj mobilized 5000+ kitchen gardens at this time.

Learnings for Hunger and Poverty Alleviation work: In the last decade, pan India Goonj mobilized for 6000+ kitchen gardens involving over 60,000 people. People learned to live more sustainably with self-sufficiency. These community-led, locally designed, customized, and maintained kitchen gardens were a success because 'when you make it you also maintain it.

Larger replication of the idea: Making community-led kitchen gardens is an integral part of Goonj's community-led rural development work. Making these gardens leads to a domino effect as neighboring villages get inspired and replicate them on their land.

Also Read: West Bengal: Women Revive Pond To Maintain Hygiene During Menstruation

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Goonj
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Kitchen Garden 
Farming 
Rural India 

Must Reads

IIT-Kanpur Startup Develops 'i-Ghat' That Is Expected To Redefine River Ghats Of India, Know About It
Hooch Tragedy: Spurious Liquid Claims Lives Of 39, Furthers Questions On Effectiveness Of Bihar's Liquor Ban
Hunger Issues Tackled Through Kitchen-Gardens In Rural India
'Exercise Is Much Better Than Medicine': This 100-Yr-Old Man Followed Same Routine For 40 Yrs, Leads Healthy Life
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X