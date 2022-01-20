'House On Sale'! Hindu Families In MP Threaten To Migrate, Allege Harassment By Muslim Community

Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district witnessed a communal clash between the Jats and the Muslims over alleged harassment. The fight that has been ongoing for the past two days has created a furore among villagers, with around 25 Jat families threatening to migrate from Surana.

Cross FIRs

The incident occurred on January 16 between two villagers, Mukesh Jat and Mayur Khan, alleging harassment against each other.

Jat is reportedly a coordinator of a Hindu outfit. He alleged that Khan had bumped into his house with nearly 100 people, hurled abuses at him and his family, and threatened to leave the premises.

The former approached the police to register a complaint, and an FIR was filed against Khan with the Biplank Police.

After it was bright to Khan's attention, he filed an FIR against Jat for allegedly abusing and beating him.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the Hindu families were upset over cross FIRs and protested against the community, alleging harassment and insecurity to the village women. Nearly 25 families wrote on the walls of their houses that they were for sale, alleging security threats. The families said they wanted to migrate from the village.

Live Hindustan

Families Allege Harassment, Abused By Muslims



The Jat community members have accused Muslims of continuous harassment for the past two-and-a-half years. They alleged them of playing objectionable music and carrying out rallies, which made women of the village insecure and questioned their safety. They have also accused the latter of encroaching on their lands.

Whenever the community members have approached the police, they have been mentally harassed. " We don't feel safe in the village," HT quoted Jat as saying.

Another villager, Omprakash Patel, said that the Muslims mock, shout, scare us, and use abusive language. Many have also thrown garbage outside their houses and spit near their premises. "They are terrorising our children," Patel told the media.

Request To Administration

The families also met district collector Kumar Purshottam and requested him for relocating them to another village, stating that they felt unsafe, especially after filing an FIR.

Muslims Deny Allegations

The community members said that the families were making a hue and cry of a trivial issue. Mayur Khan alleged Mukesh Jat and others of inciting violence and communal hatred amongst villagers.

He said the members had filed multiple false complaints against Muslims, and on January 16, he had confronted Mukesh regarding the same. The confrontation grew into a heated argument between the two.

Home Minister Assures Safety

The matter was brought to home minister Narottam Mishra's attention, following which he ordered the district collection and police officials to conduct a meeting with villagers.

"It is our duty to maintain peace and harmony in our state. The issue of Surana village is serious, and nobody needs to feel scared. The administration will resolve this matter," the minister was quoted as saying.

Distrust Between Communities

Speaking to the media, DM Kumar Purshottam and SP Gaurav Tiwari confirmed that there had been no history of communal disharmony in the village. But, there has been a presence of anti-social elements for the past few months.

The people of Surana have become victims of skepticism. There is a massive distrust between the communities that have grown over menial issues. The officers informed that the villagers felt unsafe due to regular fights and harassment.

Committee Formed

The administration has decided to form a committee of Sub-divisional magistrate, sub-divisional officer of police, and two members of each community to address the matter, including the land encroachment.

Besides, the authorities have also decided to establish a police outpost in the village, maintain law and order, and deploy ten personnel.

