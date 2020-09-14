Gujarat: Liquor Worth Rs 18.8 Lakh Recovered From COVID Medicine Cartons

Local crime branch officials of Ahmedabad recovered a truck ferrying Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth ₹18.8 lakh hidden in the COVID-19 medicine cartons. Following, the driver of the truck has been detained.

According to the Ahmedabad Mirror report, a team of LCB officials, who were on patrolling duty on Saturday had received a tip-off regarding the same, along with a registration number plate of the truck passing via Sanand by-pass road, carrying IMFL.

The team accordingly took positions near the by-pass road. As soon as it approached the area, the team caught hold of it and directed the truck to stop. While inspecting the container, the team found a total of 4,104 bottles of IMFL and 1,776 cans of beer, accounting for ₹18.85 lakh.

The driver has been identified as Satyanarayan Dhanak, resident of Malwa Colony in Chandigarh. Further investigation in the case is underway.

