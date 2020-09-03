Government Gives Nod To 27 Cold Chain Projects 11 States, To Generate Employment, Benefit Farmers

The government on Tuesday confirmed the approval of 27 cold chain projects in 11 states under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana. For the same, the Centre has provided a grant-in-aid of ₹208 crore.

Of the total projects, Andhra Pradesh will have seven, Gujarat will have two, Karnataka–3, and one each in Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan will have two, while Tamil Nadu and Haryana will have four.

The projects were approved in Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee meetings under the 'Scheme for Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure' of PMKSY, a statement released by The Food Processing Industries Ministry read.

These cold chain projects are likely to generate direct and indirect employment for 16,200 people and benefit 2,57,904 farmers, Food Processing Industries Minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal informed the media.

"These projects will not only provide a big boost to the growth of food processing infrastructure but would also help in streamlining the agricultural supply chain, generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in rural areas, provide better prices to farmers, end-users, and benefit allied sectors," Badal said.

The new integrated projects are expected to create a flood of employment opportunities.

These projects will leverage a total investment of ₹743 crore for creation of modern, innovative infrastructure and effective cold chain facilities for the food processing sector across the nation, Bloomberg reported.

"These projects with a grant-in-aid of ₹208 crore will help increase efficiency and sustainability in India's food supply chain," the ministry's statement as quoted.

