Andhra Pradesh: Tribals Restore Defunct Irrigation Canal On Their Own After Govt Fails To Deliver

The tribal farmers of Sarika, Varaka, and Chintalavalasa villages of Andhra Pradesh restored a defunct irrigation canal on their own after their plea to restore it went unheeded. The canal was defunct due to the accumulation of silt because of the recent floods, which also started affecting the flow of water.

The minor irrigation canal draws its water from the river 'Swarnamukhi'. The farmers from all three villages are solely dependent on the water from the canal for cultivation. Due to the dysfunction, about 100 acre of farmland in the villages was deprived of irrigation water.

"We took the issue to the notice of the officials concerned, but they turned a deaf ear to our woes,'' said a farmer from the Varaka village, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Instead of taking the request seriously, an official asked the farmers to restore the canal on their own. The farmers then mobilised ₹50,000 for the canal restoration and hired a JCB.

"I will pursue the matter and help the tribal farmers. I will direct the panchayat secretary of the village to speak to the farmers in this regard," said Saluru MPDO Parvathi.

In a similar incident, the people of Kodama, a small village, laid a 15 km road from the hilltop to the foothill with their own funds. Looking at the efforts that they put in, the government paid them back the amount that they had spent on constructing the road.

