Telangana: Farmer Couple Perfects 'Veda Farming' To Produce Good Yield Efficiently

A new farming technique 'Veda Farming', which even the scientists are yet to fully understand, has been perfected by R Lakshmi Reddy, a woman farmer in Telangana. By using this technique, Reddy has ensured a good yield from her field, without the wastage of time and money.

Lakshmi, who is a resident of the Kondaparakala village in Manakonduru Mandal in the neighbouring Karimnagar district, brought about her own method of farming with the help of her husband.

The couple had previously faced several problems related to the growth of paddy in their field. To corroborate better yield, they also had to hire labourers to grow nurseries and then transplant them by ensuring the removal of weeds.



Later on, they also faced a 'labour shortage' as labourers stopped their work due to better wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Lakshmi then thought of an alternative method of farming wherein she would broadcast the seeds across the field for them to grow.



Lakshmi soon realised that the number of seeds required for spraying was significantly less than the seeds needed for growing nurseries. While raising nurseries, she had to use 30 kg of seeds. On the other hand, only 15 kg of seeds had to be used while spraying.



"We are happy to use the new method. It not only brought down the cost but also improved the yield. We are getting five bags of paddy additionally," said Lakshmi's husband Tirupathi Reddy, as reported by The New Indian Express.



The hay that is collected from the paddy is used for the making of vermicompost. Inspired by Lakshmi's creation, Finance Minister T Harish Rao introduced Lakshmi's method to the farmers of Siddipet. Lakshmi is proud of her method and is now looking forward to getting a better yield in her field.

Also Read: Tripura: 22-Yr-Old Sets Up LED Bulb Factory, Provides Employment To Many