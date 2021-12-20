All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Maharashtra: Monkeys Go On Killing Spree After Dogs Kill One Of Their Infants
Rural India
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra: Monkeys Go On 'Killing Spree' After Dogs Kill One Of Their Infants

Sayujya Surjit

Writer: Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Remote Intern

She is an aspiring journalist who believes pen is mightier than sword. She finds happiness in helping others and for being the voice of the voiceless.

See article by Sayujya Surjit

Maharashtra,  20 Dec 2021 4:17 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The villagers say that the reason behind this outrage is revenge. A month ago, a baby monkey was attacked and killed by a few dogs. It was after this incident that the monkeys started rampaging the village intending to kill dogs.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A vengeful monkey pack has been scaring the villagers in Majalgaon and Lavool in the Beed district of Maharashtra, over the past one month. Around 250 dogs in the villages have been killed so far. The residents of Lavool village said that not a single pup in the village is left now, but the monkeys haven't stopped their rampage yet. Now, they are targeting small children making it unsafe for them to go outside to play or even go to school. The alarming situation has caused panic among the villagers, and the sudden turn of events has become a major cause of concern.

As reported by New York Post, in Lavool, villagers called the forest department for help dealing with the primates, but when the officials came, they weren't able to catch a single monkey. The villagers planned to take charge of the situation by themselves but ended up getting injured after falling from buildings while saving dogs and also getting attacked by monkeys.

The department recently captured two monkeys reportedly involved in the revenge killings.

What Led to Unfolding of Events

The villagers say that the reason behind this outrage is revenge. A month ago, a baby monkey was attacked and killed by a few dogs. It was after this incident that the monkeys started rampaging the village intending to kill dogs. The monkeys dragged dogs to the top of buildings or trees and dropped them to death. Pups are also not spared from this vengeful act. The monkeys have now taken their anger on the people in the village. According to Daily Express, there was an incident where an eight-year-old was dragged by a monkey and was saved by villagers who threw stones at the animal.

Human-Wildlife Conflict

Human-wildlife conflict (HWC) occurs when animals become a threat to the livelihood or safety of human beings, leading to mistreatment of that species by humans for their survival. From European bears killing livestock to Gaur causing threat to people and domestic animals in Kotagiri, the conflict between humans and wildlife species have been occurring for a long time and in different parts of the world. The best way to reduce human-wildlife conflict is by keeping animals out of areas with a large human population.

In the villages of Majalgaon and Lavool, the situation is alarming. Lives of all species matter alike, making it necessary for the forest department to take quick action to put an end to the prevailing situation and comfort the panic-stricken villagers.


Also Read: Shocking! Navi Mumbai Woman Fined Staggering Rs 8 Lakh For Feeding Stray Dogs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Sayujya Surjit
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Wildlife 
Monkey Menace 
dogs 
Village 
Maharashtra 
Human-Animal Conflict 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X