Chhattisgarh: Minor Abducted, Gang-Raped By Three In Moving Car

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three men including an acquaintance in a moving car.

The police informed on Monday about the incident that took place on November 17 at Janta Colony in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district.

According to the complaint registered by the girl and her family, one of the accused Himanshu Gupta, 21, known to the minor's family, picked her up for a joyride in the wee hours.

He later forced her into the car and sexually assaulted her along with two of his friends. Himanshu later dropped her home before driving away and threatened her of facing repercussions if she spoke about it to anyone.

On Sunday, the minor narrated the incident to her aunt, following which the family approached the Police and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), reported The Hindustan Times.

The police have launched a search operation to find the trio, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Yadav told the media.

Also Read: From Lack Of Beds To Poor Contact Tracing, House Panel Assesses Govt's Response To Pandemic