Jharkhand: Branded A Witch, Woman Beaten To Death By Villagers In Giridih

A woman was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday for allegedly practicing witchcraft, police said. The incident happened in Gawan police station area of the district and an FIR has been filed.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victim, 30-year-old Geeta Devi, had reached her in-law's house in the morning, when her neighbour and relative Munshi Mahto, together with around 10-15 villagers, allegedly caught hold of her and started beating her with lathi and rods, the police said.

While her brother, daughter and mother in-law tried to save her, they were also beaten up by the villagers. Allegedly, the woman was dragged on the road and beaten till she died on the spot. While the police reached the spot, the woman had died by then.

According to Parmeswar Singh, Gawan police station officer in-charge, Devi was beaten for allegedly practicing black magic.

"On the complaint of deceased's mother in-law, an FIR has been lodged against Munshi Mahto and others in this connection. The body has been sent to Giridih sadar hospital for post-mortem," the officer was quoted as saying by the media.

Meanwhile, the villagers said after Munshio Mahto's son died due to some illness about two weeks ago, Mahto's family had accused Devi of practicing witchcraft and threatened to kill her.

Following the threat, the woman had gone to her father's house in Kankani village. However, after she returned to the village on Monday, she was beaten to death by Mahto and other villagers.

In a similar incident in June, a 42-year-old woman and her two daughters were allegedly assaulted and thrashed by their distant relatives on suspicion of being a witch in Dabhva village in Dahod's Sagtala taluka late in Ahmedabad.