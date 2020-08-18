Rural India

Jharkhand: Branded A Witch, Woman Beaten To Death By Villagers In Giridih

30-year-old Geeta Devi had reached her in-law’s house on Monday morning, when her neighbour and relative Munshi Mahto, together with around 10-15 villagers, allegedly caught hold of her and started beating her with lathi and rods.

The Logical Indian Crew
Jharkhand   |   18 Aug 2020 5:17 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Jharkhand: Branded A Witch, Woman Beaten To Death By Villagers In Giridih

Image Credits: Amarujala

A woman was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday for allegedly practicing witchcraft, police said. The incident happened in Gawan police station area of the district and an FIR has been filed.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the victim, 30-year-old Geeta Devi, had reached her in-law's house in the morning, when her neighbour and relative Munshi Mahto, together with around 10-15 villagers, allegedly caught hold of her and started beating her with lathi and rods, the police said.

While her brother, daughter and mother in-law tried to save her, they were also beaten up by the villagers. Allegedly, the woman was dragged on the road and beaten till she died on the spot. While the police reached the spot, the woman had died by then.

According to Parmeswar Singh, Gawan police station officer in-charge, Devi was beaten for allegedly practicing black magic.

"On the complaint of deceased's mother in-law, an FIR has been lodged against Munshi Mahto and others in this connection. The body has been sent to Giridih sadar hospital for post-mortem," the officer was quoted as saying by the media.

Meanwhile, the villagers said after Munshio Mahto's son died due to some illness about two weeks ago, Mahto's family had accused Devi of practicing witchcraft and threatened to kill her.

Following the threat, the woman had gone to her father's house in Kankani village. However, after she returned to the village on Monday, she was beaten to death by Mahto and other villagers.

In a similar incident in June, a 42-year-old woman and her two daughters were allegedly assaulted and thrashed by their distant relatives on suspicion of being a witch in Dabhva village in Dahod's Sagtala taluka late in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Gujarat: Woman, Two Daughters Assaulted With Axes, Sticks On Suspicion Of Being Witch, 7 Booked

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

I'm a free soul with the firm belief that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and environment.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian