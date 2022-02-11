All section
BJP Pushing Zero Budget Natural Farming To End Fertilizer Subsidy: Farmers Union

Credits: Unsplash 

Rural India
BJP Pushing 'Zero Budget Natural Farming' To End Fertilizer Subsidy: Farmers Union

India,  11 Feb 2022 10:10 AM GMT

All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) alleged BJP of increasing fertiliser prices and ending subsidy. It said that the government is promoting natural farming to reduce its support to farmers.

All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS), a frontal organisation of the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (CPI-ML), has objected to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plan to encourage 'zero budget natural farming', alleging them increasing fertiliser prices and ending subsidy. The union said that the government is promoting natural farming to reduce its support to farmers.

Small, Middle Farmers Worse-Off

The union said the small and middle farmers would be the worst hit with this, as their crop yield and returns will decrease by more than 30 percent, Hindustan Times reported.

Zero Budget Natural Farming

Zero budget natural farming refers to chemical-free agricultural practices, unlike the current methods. It promotes low-cost inputs such as cow dung, aged cow urine, jaggery, pulse flour, plant-based extracts, etc.

Although the ruling party had promised to double farmers' income by 2022, the union has urged farmers to resist increasing the input burden and reducing farmers' income.

BJP's Plan

According to the report, the party plans to allow only natural farming up to 5 km on both sides of 2500 km along the Ganga to promote bio fertilisers which are costlier and less effective.

Speaking to the media, AIKMS general secretary Ashish Mital said that the plan would be enforced by the police and may be disadvantageous to crores of farmers along the Ganga belt.

The cost of fertilisers increased earlier, which gave rise to black marketing, which came heavy on farmers who could barely afford the expenses. The government has allocated a budget of ₹1.05 lakh crores for fertiliser subsidy, less than what was spent last year (₹1.55 lakh crores).

Promoting Traditional Practices

BJP Prayagraj unit President Ganesh Kesarwani denied claims of revoking support to farmers. Kesarwani said the zero budget natural farming was drawn from traditional Indian practices and the best alternative to chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Farmers can do farming without spending on harmful chemicals or taking loans to purchase them and break the debt cycle.

Also Read: 19-Yr-Old Girl Declared Brain Dead, Gifts Second Life To Four People Through Her Organs

