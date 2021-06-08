Lack Of Healthcare Facilities Forces Villagers To Set Up COVID Centre In Bihar

The second phase of the coronavirus pandemic penetrated into the rural hinterlands, bringing to the fore the appalling conditions of the government hospitals and public health centres in several states. Dilapidated buildings, lack of doctors and nurses, and inaccessibility to timely medical attention highlighted the condition of the rural healthcare system particularly at a time when experts have warned of a possible third wave.

Bihar has been one of the states that reported visuals of abandoned healthcare centres being used as cowsheds to accommodate and rear cattle. Villagers in a number of districts also stated that in the absence of healthcare staff, even during the worst public health crisis, they were forced to visit 'Jholachaap' doctors for treatment.

Bihar | Primary Health Centre in Madhubani's Sakri in a dilapidated condition



"This hospital only exists on paper. Doctors, nurses & sanitation workers are also appointed to this facility but they're not present here. They only come once in a month," says a local pic.twitter.com/qRFuYX7DJZ — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

However, a village in the state's Madhubani district decided to take the matter into its own hand rather than waiting on the state government to act on their concerns.



Locals as well as the ones living outside Sarisab Pahi village decided to pool resources and set up a makeshift COVID care community centre that would help save precious lives.

"We have a government-run PHC but it remains locked even during this crisis hour. So, we made this arrangement to save the lives of our folks, Sarisab- Pahi (west) panchayat mukhiya Ram Bahadur Choudhary told The New Indian Express.

The publication reported that the centre was integrated four days ago and is equipped with two beds, oxygen concentrators, and basic medical supplies. People from at least six villages would benefit from the initiative.

The plan to establish the facility was reportedly discussed at a virtual meeting involving locals and non-resident villagers. Local youth organisation and several volunteers helped in making the centre operational for the villagers. Doctors also volunteered to provide both online consultations and offline services as per the situation.



Also Read: Haryana: Cow Joins 'Protest' Outside Police Station For Release Of Two Farmers