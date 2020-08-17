AAP To Provide Oximeters To 30,000 Villages To Help Fight COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Reethu Ravi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, August 16, announced that the Aam Aadmi Party will set up facilities to check oxygen levels across 30,000 villages across the country in order to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CM said that he has already received a commitment for 30,000 oximeters from people.
"Already recd commitments for 30,000 oxymeters. Am overwhelmed. Will now set up "oxygen jaanch kendra" in 30,000 villages. Commitments still pouring in. Will help set it up in more villages. Thank u donors," Kejriwal tweeted.
Oximeters, which help in measuring the oxygen level, are neccesary for COVID-19 patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen level.
"We will train village youth n give them oxymeters to set up oxy kendras. This will help us in saving lives by detecting drop in oxygen levels in time," he added.
This will help us in saving lives by detecting drop in oxygen levels in time.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2020
On Saturday, Kejriwal had appealed to AAP workers and volunteers to donate oximeters instead of sending him gifts on his birthday, so that it can be distributed by volunteers in villages across the country to help those battling COVID-19. The CM turned 52 on Sunday.
"We all have come together to fight COVID-19. I would appeal people to donate oximeters to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and we will send these oximeters to the villages where locals can use them as per need," he had said.
In July, Kejriwal had also directed AAP's UP unit to distribute oximeters in villages. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, is currently touring the state as part of the party's attempts to expand its base.
Wishing the CM on his birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted, "Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life.Also Read: Delhi Reports Eight COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours, Lowest In Two Months, Recovery Rate Improves To 90%
