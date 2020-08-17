AAP To Provide Oximeters To 30,000 Villages To Help Fight COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, August 16, announced that the Aam Aadmi Party will set up facilities to check oxygen levels across 30,000 villages across the country in order to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CM said that he has already received a commitment for 30,000 oximeters from people. "Already recd commitments for 30,000 oxymeters. Am overwhelmed. Will now set up "oxygen jaanch kendra" in 30,000 villages. Commitments still pouring in. Will help set it up in more villages. Thank u donors," Kejriwal tweeted. Oximeters, which help in measuring the oxygen level, are neccesary for COVID-19 patients who in many cases battle breathlessness due to drop in oxygen level. "We will train village youth n give them oxymeters to set up oxy kendras. This will help us in saving lives by detecting drop in oxygen levels in time," he added.

