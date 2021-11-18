All section
This Ayodhya-Based Company Introduces High Strength Paper To Revolutionise E-Commerce Packaging

Image Credits: From The Source, Yashpakka.com

Responsible Business

This Ayodhya-Based Company Introduces High Strength Paper To Revolutionise E-Commerce Packaging

Tashafi Nazir

India,  18 Nov 2021 11:22 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

The reliable paper features high burst factor and high tearing strength properties, making it an optimal option for e-commerce deliveries where the safety of the contents within the packages is crucial.

Yash Pakka, India's leading sustainable packaging solutions provider, has introduced 'high strength paper', which will be utilised to make sustainable bags for e-commerce deliveries. The reliable paper features high burst factor and high tearing strength properties, making it an optimal option for e-commerce deliveries where the safety of the contents within the packages is crucial.

Considering the growing focus on environmental protection, several e-commerce giants switch from single-use plastics to paper for their packaging needs. However, the paper does not have the strength required to safely ship items. Yash Pakka's cutting-edge high strength paper checks all the boxes in durability and is a long-term option for brands.

The bags are created using bagasse sourced from sugar mills and softwood imported from Sweden, Canada, and Finland. With one side glazed, the high-quality paper makes for attractive printability for branding purposes.

Sustainable Packaging Needs

Speaking on the launch, Jagdeep Hira, Business Head at Yash Pakka, said, "While e-commerce companies have displayed a propensity towards sustainable packaging, they do not have alternatives other than paper which can be easily damaged during the transit. This is where our innovation comes into the picture. High strength paper can be used to create high quality, safe bags that can cover long distances without damage to the bag or the product. We believe this will revolutionise packaging in the e-commerce space."

The company is currently producing 3400 MT per month to cater to the needs of its current market base comprising e-commerce bag manufacturing units in North India (Delhi-NCR). In the future, the brand aims to expand its footprint for high strength paper to Maharashtra and Gujarat in the next 2-3 months while also foraying to the export market.

About The Company

Yash Pakka Limited, founded in 1981 by KK Jhunjhunwala as Yash Papers Limited, is one of the pioneers in the Indian sustainable packaging industry and a Great Place to Work certified organisation. In the last 40 years, the company has transformed from a paper manufacturer to a sustainable packaging solutions provider. The over 450-member company works towards building a plastic-free future through its holistic approach. Yash Pakka has a strong business presence across 43 countries and aims to double its production capacity by 2023. It has been recognised as 'Top 10 Environmentally Sustainable Companies' by B-Corp, a reputed international organisation.

Also Read: Delhi's Air Quality Continues To Be In 'Very Poor' Category For 5th Day In A Row


Yash Pakka 
Sustainability 
High strength paper 
E-commerce 

X
X