Vedantu Donates 150 Smartphones To Government School Students In Telangana

The initiative is named "Daan Utsav or the Joy of Giving". As a part of this philanthropic initiative, the company has donated 150 smartphones to students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, worth approximately ₹9 lacs in Telangana.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Telangana   |   29 Oct 2020 10:50 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Vedantu Donates 150 Smartphones To Government School Students In Telangana

Vedantu, a pioneer in leading online interactive tutoring and learning, has launched an initiative through which it will make education accessible to students in rural India.

As a part of "Daan Utsav or the Joy of Giving" initiative, the company has donated 150 smartphones to students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, worth approximately ₹9 lacs in Telangana.

Amid pandemic, schools are shut and lack of smartphones in rural areas, making it difficult for students to continue with their online classes. Weak or no internet despite having smartphones poses another setback for the less privileged children.

At a time when thousands of students are struggling to get access to online education due to the restrictions imposed in the pandemic, this initiative comes as a huge relief for the underprivileged students. Vedantu has distributed smartphones among students of two government schools in Telangana - ZPHS Tekriyal Kamareddy and TSWR in Vikarabad District.

Talking about this initiative, Pulkit Jain, Co-founder & product head, Vedantu, said, "As part of growing learning need in our country, we realize we have a social responsibility to enable learning for those who don't have access to the medium. With a view of assisting students in enabling digital learning, we have launched the initiative to make quality learning and teaching available for all the students across affected rural India. This is a small step towards bringing in a revolution to make education accessible to all. Also, we have procured all the smartphones from local vendors in Telangana to promote the growth of local businesses during this unprecedented time."

Vedantu has also encouraged its employees to contribute to this initiative. With this noble cause, it aims to give a section of students some means to continue with their education in today's scenario.

