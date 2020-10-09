Urban Company Introduces Unlimited Mental Health Leave For Workers

Urban Company will allow its employees to take unlimited sick leaves in case they are suffering from any form of mental or physical illness, particularly COVID-19.

The app-based home services firm introduced this policy ahead of the World Mental Health Day. In addition to the leave policy, the firm is also making some of the top psychologists of the country accessible to its employees by partnering with the mental wellness platform, 'iWill'.



Any employee who wants to avail this service would have to register on iWill. Thereafter, the employee would be connected with a leading psychologist who will address the psychological challenges faced by them. The complete consultation cost would be paid by Urban Company.



"These are anxiety-prone and sensitive times. Mental health is one aspect of human well-being, about which people have very little understanding in not only identifying the symptoms but also in helping another person suffering from it," said Suhail Vadgaokar, HR Director at Urban Company.



He further shared that mental health treatment and psychological consultations continue to be expensive. With such initiatives, the firm is not only trying to foster employee health but also creating an environment where people feel safe to talk about their mental health issues, reported Economic Times.



Till date, the company has already implemented various employee-friendly policies in the past six months. This includes optional work-from-home till December 31, five additional privileged leaves and no internal meetings scheduled on Wednesdays.



Moreover, the 'buddy system' has been implemented for those living alone in the city. Also, the company follows silence hours and encourages employees to take personal time off from work for taking care of their mental health in such challenging times.

