Uber, Hyderabad Police Partner To Install 500 Safety Screens In Non-Uber Autos Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

To make urban mobility safer and conducive during the pandemic situation, Uber and Hyderabad Police together came forward to install safety screens in 500 non-Uber autos in Hyderabad.

In an official statement, Uber informed that as a part of this partnership, it will also work with the police to raise awareness on safety protocols related to COVID-19. For the implementation of this, the company will involve in the production and distribution of co-branded COVID-19 safety pamphlets to Uber drivers and also includes distributing in-app messages to riders from the Commissioner of Police.



Anil Kumar, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic), Hyderabad said that since the pandemic started, they have taken various measures to inform residents in the city to take necessary safety precautions.

He further said that their partnership with Uber is an extension of their commitment to keeping the city safe during the pandemic.

He also added that the safety screens will provide physical barriers between the rider and the driver and ensure social distancing.

In the past few months, Uber has launched multiple initiatives to support State governments and communities across the country. It facilitated over 2,80,000 free trips for the National Health Authority (NHA) and other city and State Governments, for transporting thousands of frontline healthcare workers.



Also, for taking adequate safety measures, Uber launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and riders, and mandatory driver education around COVID-19 related safety protocols for its riders.

It is distributing over 3 million masks and 2,00,000 bottles of disinfectants and sanitisers to its drivers, free of cost.

