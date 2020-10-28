Uber To Offer 12,000 Free Rides To National Association For Blind In Eight Cities

Uber on Tuesday, October 27, announced that it has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB) in the national capital to process over 12,000 free rides to the blind, low vision, and other differently abled persons along with their caregivers and teachers.

The services will be extended to the major cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai and Kolkata. It will reportedly involve a cash outlay of ₹25 lakhs.

In partnership with National Association for the Blind, we've committed to facilitating free rides for the visually impaired, their caregivers and teachers.

Know more about the partnership with @nabdelhionline 👇https://t.co/x6aYgNxC19 — Uber India (@Uber_India) October 27, 2020

The association will be valid from October to December 2020 and will ensure safe access to educational, training institutes, and workplaces in these eight cities.



In each city, the program will be implemented in collaboration with its local chapter. It will be conducted in association with NAB in New Delhi, the company announced on October 27.

Speaking about the partnership, Prashant Ranjan Verma, General Secretary of the National Association for the Blind, said, "We are delighted to partner with Uber India to facilitate safe and convenient rides for the blind and multi-disabled persons, their caregivers and teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the lives of people with disabilities. Visually impaired persons cannot avoid touch and cannot maintain physical distancing in its true sense. When blind persons travel in public transport, they are at high risk since inadvertently they are likely to get close to fellow commuters. We are thrilled that with Uber's support, such risks can be greatly minimised and opportunities for education and vocation can be unlocked."



