Uber Drivers Can Now Cash Out Their Earnings Any Day Of The Week

Uber launched an 'On Demand' cash-out feature for its driver-partners across Moto, Auto and cars, in order to make payments easier. It will also allow eligible drivers to cash their earnings any day of the week after they had earned a minimum amount of ₹ 200.

According to the company, it is continuously striving to provide drivers with meaningful earning opportunities, and till now has taken various initiatives to help them. For instance, it has launched Uber Care, which helps thousands of drivers get easy access to life insurance and more.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply And Driver Operations, Uber India South Asia, said that in order to help drivers in these tough times, they have rolled out an 'On Demand cash-out feature'. This will allow them the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week, instead of waiting for their weekly cashouts.

He further appreciated the efforts of drivers who have always gone the extra mile for them and made the Uber a more rewarding experience.

Apart from this, over the past few months, Uber had launched some crucial safety measures such as the 'Go Online Checklist' and a mandatory mask policy for riders, pre-trip mask verification selfies for drivers and mandatory driver education.

If the other person is found not wearing a mask, riders or the drivers can even cancel a trip without penalty.

Also Read: Japan: Toshiba Pledges To Retreat From Coal-Fired Power Stations In Its Bid Towards Cleaner Environment