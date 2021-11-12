Uber Donates Dry Ration Kits Worth LKR 6 Million To Deprived Communities In Sri Lanka

Ride-sharing giant Uber announced a donation of dry ration kits worth LKR 6 million to the underprivileged communities in Sri Lanka. The initiative is in collaboration with a local NGO, Voice for Voiceless foundation.

As per reports, the kits containing rice, wheat, sugar, pulses, and tea will be provided to the daily wage workers, single parents, low earning families, and other deprived people of the society who have been severely affected amid COVID-19 pandemic. These kits will be delivered to all the remote areas of Sri Lanka that are still struggling for essentials.

In another major development, the company stepped up efforts to accelerate the vaccination drive in the island nation. Uber also provided 1,00,000 free rides to all the COVID-19 health workers, senior citizens in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, Sri Lanka, and the Ministry Of health. Nearly 25,000 free rides were provided to all the teachers and school staff in collaboration with UNESCO.

"We are delighted and grateful to partner with Uber Sri Lanka once again! Our partnership ensures that thousands of some of the worst impacted and underserved communities will have access to food supplies and daily essentials. Uber's generous support ensures we can focus on the primary act of serving our people in need, in these challenging times," said Moses Akash, National Director, Voice for Voiceless Foundation, as reported by DailyMirror.

Last year, Uber Eats, in partnership with the Government of Sri Lanka and the Voice for Voiceless Foundation, distributed LKR 8.5 million worth of dry rations across the country to support low-income communities impacted by the pandemic.

