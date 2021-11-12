All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Uber Donates Dry Ration Kits Worth LKR 6 Million To Deprived Communities In Sri Lanka

Image Credit: Uber

Responsible Business
The Logical Indian Crew

Uber Donates Dry Ration Kits Worth LKR 6 Million To Deprived Communities In Sri Lanka

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Others/World,  12 Nov 2021 5:26 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

The company announced the donation drive in collaboration with a local NGO Voice for Voiceless Foundation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ride-sharing giant Uber announced a donation of dry ration kits worth LKR 6 million to the underprivileged communities in Sri Lanka. The initiative is in collaboration with a local NGO, Voice for Voiceless foundation.

As per reports, the kits containing rice, wheat, sugar, pulses, and tea will be provided to the daily wage workers, single parents, low earning families, and other deprived people of the society who have been severely affected amid COVID-19 pandemic. These kits will be delivered to all the remote areas of Sri Lanka that are still struggling for essentials.

In another major development, the company stepped up efforts to accelerate the vaccination drive in the island nation. Uber also provided 1,00,000 free rides to all the COVID-19 health workers, senior citizens in collaboration with the Red Cross Society, Sri Lanka, and the Ministry Of health. Nearly 25,000 free rides were provided to all the teachers and school staff in collaboration with UNESCO.

"We are delighted and grateful to partner with Uber Sri Lanka once again! Our partnership ensures that thousands of some of the worst impacted and underserved communities will have access to food supplies and daily essentials. Uber's generous support ensures we can focus on the primary act of serving our people in need, in these challenging times," said Moses Akash, National Director, Voice for Voiceless Foundation, as reported by DailyMirror.

Last year, Uber Eats, in partnership with the Government of Sri Lanka and the Voice for Voiceless Foundation, distributed LKR 8.5 million worth of dry rations across the country to support low-income communities impacted by the pandemic.

Also Read: 'Fuel, Ration, Gas Only To Those Who Are Vaccinated': Maharashtra Officials Direct Sellers


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
Uber 
COVID 
Uber donation 
Dry Ration 
social responsibility 
Srilanka 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X