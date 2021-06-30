Lego Plans To Go Green By Making Bricks From Recycled Plastic

Toy building mega-giant Lego is planning to manufacture bricks from recycled plastic drink bottles within two years from now. The company produces around 3,500 different bricks and shapes in various sizes. However, it still has to deal with the problem of developing a product and brand that is sustainable for years to come. The toymaker brand told Thomson Reuters that they have finally come up with an environmentally-friendly alternative to oil-based plastic.

10 Bricks To Be Produced From 1-Litre Bottle

The decision comes after six years of rigorous search for replacing oil-based plastic with the help of over 150 engineers and scientists. They tested various plant-based and recycled materials. The company stated that they would not be using recovered plastic from the sea due to extreme degradation and erosion of the same. Instead, Lego said that it would acquire soft drinks bottles from the US for manufacturing and producing new toy parts. A maximum of 10 standard Lego bricks will be produced from a one-litre plastic water bottle that has been certified as safe to handle beverages in Europe and the United States. The move comes after customers, including both adults and children, demanded sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Lego's vice president of environmental responsibility said," We want our products to have a positive impact on the planet, not just with the play they inspire, but also with the materials we use." Many different firms like Stasher, Khala & Co, amongst others, have now resorted to using reprocessed plastic as more customers prefer sustainable products that are environmentally friendly. Since the year 2018, the toymaking firm has produced Lego sets from bio-polyethene made from sugarcane. Lego uses about 100,000 tonnes of plastic each year to manufacture its products.

In 2018, the company set a goal to make all of its core products from sustainable materials by 2030.

Also Read: Good Move! Citizens, Govt Join Hands To Restore Dying Lake In Srinagar



