Nikita Naterwalla was guided by a passionate, entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to succeed since her childhood. Encouraged by her parents to be financially independent, Naterwalla was able to launch her first venture when she was just 15-years-old. She had started making hand-painted greeting cards which grew into hand-made paper products and stationery and were later exported out of her factory in Pune.

After her graduation, Naterwalla decided to expand her horizons by moving to Australia in 1999 for furthering her education. While residing there, she also worked in the Operations Department of Domtex, a home textile business, importing home and soft furnishings, and supplying the products to all the major brands in Australia.



However, after her stint in Australia, the young entrepreneur opted to move back to her country and was soon headhunted to join Forever Living Products (FLP) in 2001. FLP is a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar company that manufactures and sells hundreds of healthcare, wellness and beauty products all around the world.



While her time at FLP was immensely fulfilling, a number of personal health reasons spurred her to re-examine her life from the perspective of resetting her wellness. Advised by a doctor to get onto a cocktail of supplements to balance her health issues, Naterwalla instead dedicated time to understand how she could develop her own, naturally-derived supplements, to address her specific situation.



Backed by her husband's (a doctor himself) medical expertise and Naterwalla's own years of experience in the wellness space, she soon realised that it was time to branch out on her own and pursue her interest in the world of natural, plant-based extracts.



Years of extensive and dedicated research followed, resulting in the foundation of arelang Naturals, a company specialising in nutritional solutions rooted in age-old medicinal remedies, perfected with a scientific and modern spin. Caim by arelang is the company's first offering: a range of exquisite sugar-conscious supplements, in the form of delectable confectionery, made with thoughtfully-sourced, potent plant-based extracts.



It is a company that aims to educate as well as inspire its consumers by simplifying and de-mystifying the health and wellness space. The brand offers a range of supplements in the form of delicious sugar-conscious and weight-conscious confectionery – Candyceuticals! It aims to rejuvenate and reawaken good health via nutritional solutions rooted in age-old medicinal remedies, perfected with a scientific and modern spin.



A Gaelic word, Caim, means to form an invisible circle of protection around someone. "It was founded with a vision to revolutionise supplementation through candyceuticals. The brand aims at consciously making people aware of what's on the inside and helps them work towards a body that can combat the furies of our current lifestyles," Nikita Naterwalla shared with The Logical Indian.

Guilt-Free Confectioneries

As wellness has encompassed the areas of physical, mental, emotional as well as aspirational health, Caim by arelang, has made inroads in the health and nutrition market with its first launches in the range of guilt-free confectioneries.



It includes Rekindle for Men, Rekindle for Women, Replenish with Greens and Replenish with Phytos. The Rekindle Range by Caim by arelang offers guilt-free, sugar-conscious chocolate bars in three delectable flavours to help men and women fortify the nutrients they require to keep their hormones in balance.



"The range offers two products – Rekindle for Men and Rekindle for Women. Replenish with Greens and Replenish with Phytos are part of the nutritious Gummies range that provides the daily essential micronutrients from greens and all the other coloured fruits and vegetables, that most diets lack," she said.



As things stand, the traditional approach towards medicine, alternative healing and getting back to the roots of ancient remedies and plant-based medicines has rightfully gained its importance. At Caim by arelang, each product has the right proportions of plant-based extracts that make them highly bioavailable.



To promote sustainable packing for reducing the environmental impact and waste management, the brand uses reusable, recycled, BPA free, airtight, food-grade and stackable containers that are completely safe for use in microwaves, dishwashers and the freezer.



Moreover, the company adheres to good clinical practice guidelines with every product by ethically conducting clinical studies on human subjects.



With a promise to overhaul the health and wellness industry, Caim by arelang, having 20 formulations in the pipeline, is all set to introduce several new innovative initiatives in the coming two years.

